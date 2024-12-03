Group Tasks Edo Govt On Creation Of Disability Commission

Share

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Edo State Chapter yesterday called on the state government to as a matter of urgency consider constituting Edo State Disability Commission to cater for the welfare of persons living with disabilities.

The group also urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to consider persons with disabilities in every area of governance, employment, appointment, health and education.

Speaking to journalists at the NUJ Press Centre, Benin, the Chairperson of JONAPWD, Edo State Chapter, Ms Ann Ojugo, after a rally to harald the 2024 World Disability Day, said the birth of the Commission will give strength to the Edo State Disability Law passed by the Edo State House of Assembly.

She said: “As we gather here today, we are reminded of the importance of inclusive governance and the need to amplify the leadership of persons with disabilities.

