Group Targets High-Impact Sectors For Economic Diversification

AA&R Investment Group has announced plans to invest heavily in high-impact sectors to drive Nigeria’s economic diversification and reduce dependence on oil revenue.

The move aligns with the International Monetary Fund’s projection of a 3.4% GDP growth for Nigeria in 2025, creating opportunities for private-sector players to address key gaps in the economy.

Founded in 2017 by Abdullahi Haske, AA&R has evolved into a multi-sector conglomerate with interests in oil and gas, agribusiness, logistics, maritime, information technology, and aviation.

Group Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Oladipo Williams, said the company’s strategy is to “invest in sectors that solve real problems while creating inclusive opportunities for communities.”

Key projects include the Demsa Integrated Rice Project and the Kaiama Cassava Initiative, both designed to formalise agriculture, develop local value chains, and cut Nigeria’s reliance on imports.

AA&R stressed that its subsidiaries operate as interconnected ventures aimed at building economic resilience while prioritising ethical conduct, local partnerships, workforce training, and farmer support initiatives.

With Nigeria projected to become the world’s third most populous country by 2050 and the AfCFTA opening cross-border trade opportunities, AA&R aims to position itself as a catalyst for Nigeria’s transformation and Africa’s long-term prosperity.