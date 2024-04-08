Group Takes Akpabio To Court Over Failure To Recall Ningi

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over “the failure to refer the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding to appropriate anti corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution, and to recall Senator Abdul Ningi who blew the whistle on the allegations.” Ningi was suspended for three months over his allegations that the 2024 budget was padded by over N3 trillion and that the country is operating two budgets.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday, the group sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio to refer the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution of suspected perpetrators”.

It also sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio to immediately take steps to ensure the reinstatement of whistleblower Abdul Ningi who was suspended from the Senate over his allegations that the lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion”. SERAP further sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio to put in place transparency and accountability mechanisms to ensure that the trillions of Naira budgeted for constituency projects are not embezzled, misappropriated or diverted into private pockets.”