Group Tackles Wike Over 10,000 Jobs Claim

The Concerned Rivers Patriots have accused former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of lying that his government employed 10, 000 youths and that Governor Siminalayi Fubara sacked them.

Also, a former youth leader, Chijioke Ihunwo, faulted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),over the claims, noting that there was no time Wike employed such a number youths.

In a statement, the group said there was no time Fubara sacked any youths employed by Wike, adding that there were no official documents to back the minister’s claims.

The statement said: ”Wike’s sudden concern for Rivers youths and employment reeks of political blackmail. For eight long years as governor, Rivers State witnessed a deliberate starvation of genuine employment opportunities.

“There was no coherent, sustainable employment framework; no transparent recruitment process; no institutional strengthening of the civil service.

“Instead, what Rivers people got was stagnation, intimidation, and governance by drama. “It is on record that throughout his tenure, Wike refused to promote Rivers civil servants for eight years, pay retiree’s gratituties, crushing morale and crippling productivity across ministries and agencies.