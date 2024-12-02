Group Tackles TABTODA Over Plan To Create Sayawa Chiefdom

Share

A Bauchi-based group, Fanka Group has condemned the allegations made against Governor Bala Mohammed for planning to create Sayawa chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa local government in the state by Tafawa Balewa Development Association (TAB – TODA).

Besides, the group also challenged the TafawaBalewa Town Development Association (TABTODA) to bring a prove and evidence in a recorded voice or video where the Governor cartigorically mentioned such statement in his speeches since he became governor from 2019 to date.

The leaders of the group Danladi S. Marwa and Yakubu B. Gausi, who briefed the journalists over their position shortly after it’s emergency meeting on Sunday late evening in Bauchi. Noted that their allegations is baseless and has no any element of truth.

