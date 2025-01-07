Group Tackles Okpebholo Over LG Bosses’ Suspension

Share

The Concerned Civil Society Organisations in Edo State have decried the suspension of the 18 local government area chairmen by the House of Assembly.

It asked Governor Monday Okpebholo to allow them to complete their tenure. Emmanuel Ogbidi and Kola Edokpayi made the call at a news conference in Benin.

They said the governor must follow such pa ath of peace to the letter and have his name written in gold. According to them, the chairmen are willing to join hands with the governor to develop the state.

The group said: “Your excellency, those that are pushing in this direction are determined to push you out of the President’s favour and push you into the negative side of history where the hate of the people and rejection is inevitable. “Resist them.

Resist the temptation of going like every other normal politician whose name today does not pride the state but brings shame. Your Excellency, do things differently and achieve a different result that is people-oriented.”

Share

Please follow and like us: