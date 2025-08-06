Group Tackles NIS, Interior Ministry For Poor Coordination

A group known as Coalition for Ethical Standard Accountability and Good Governance(ESAGG) has tackled the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Ministry of Interior over what it called a lack of due consultations with relevant stakeholders before the commencement of the e-Visa and e-CERPAC Regime.

According to the group, despite the commendable fact that these digital platforms aim to enhance transparency, speed up processing, and simplify immigration for expatriates entering Nigeria, all necessary steps the group stated should have been adopted with all stakeholders engagement, buy-in of foreign entities, the investment drivers of the nations economy and the International communities carried along in the new policies.

The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Ebuka Nwachukwu. , in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday via electronic mail, stated that despite the strides made by both the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Ministry of Interior, “It is pertinent to echo this fact that migration to digital platform is done hand in hand with the analogue facility being issued side by side for a reasonable period and not a rush period.

The group, however, called on the Federal Government and relevant agencies for the extension of the amnesty period to give room for a thorough Awareness Campaign, Stakeholders Meeting and buy-in of the end users through public hearings and public engagements.

The Statement reads: “There was a need for an e-Visa and e-CERPAC regime. There is a need for a detailed awareness campaign and all stakeholders.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service under the watch of the Ministry of Interior must understand that migration from an existing service or product to another in this digital age goes beyond a jingle on a television or advert placement in select Newspapers.

“It is an all-society approach. All stakeholders’ engagement and buy-in of foreign entities, the investment drivers of the nation’s economy, the International communities, vital organs of government that have direct dealings with Immigration related matters and most importantly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“While acknowledging the strides taken by both the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Ministry of Interior, it is pertinent to echo this fact that migration to a digital platform is done hand in hand with the analogue facility being issued side by side for a reasonable period and not a rush period.

“The Amnesty period is too short for companies and organisations to start losing Millions expended for an existing facility and to start purchasing new facilities, in a nation trying to attract investors and to compete with other nations within the same region and continent, whose Immigration Policies are attracting a huge number of investors and businesses to their country. where every investment opportunity from Hospitality, Tourism, Ports activities, Sports, AI and Digital Technology, Mining is used to attract investors with flexible secured Visas and Residence Cards that are also digital in nature

“The Ministry of Interior must be mindful of the fact that she can not be the driver and passenger at the same time. The Ministry must allow the Nigeria Immigration Service to operate as the enforcement agency and service provider for which its operatives were trained to do a comprehensive awareness campaign and engage with all stakeholders, else, there will be a system collapse and a backlash to Nigerian investors and Citizens.

There is a need for the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to engage thoroughly with all stakeholders, not a select group and to do an exhaustive awareness campaign to carry along beneficiaries of the services and the organisations paying the fees charged.

“As concerned citizens, the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service must realise that the system E-Visa and e-CERPAC were issued abinitio on a platform and on agreed terms and conditions to avoid system breakdown and failure.

“There must be a smooth transition, not a quick fix arrangement as obtained. A lot was committed to the production system brought in by the organisations issuing the former facility. There must be a winding process that will be healthy to both the Nigeria Immigration Service and their service providers in all the service windows, be it Passport, where the Nigeria Immigration Service is opting for a centralised production.

“These are technical services driven by technology and expertise. There is a need for smooth technology transfer, and let us not forget the build, operate and transfer policy. The new services will be effective with proper handover and transfer.

“Above all, there is a need for the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to allow a lawful transition and a detailed briefing by all parties concerned, which will be sanctioned by all and for the good of the nation.”