Group Tackles Malami Over Comments On Kebbi Banditry

The Coalition for Justice and Equity (CJE) yesterday asked security agencies and the international community to include former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami on their terrorist watchlists.

In a statement, it claimed that Malami’s actions pose serious danger to national stability. Executive Director Issac Olayemi described Malami’s allegation against Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris as baseless, politically motivated, and a dangerous attempt to destabilise the state and undermine national security.

The former AGF in his September 10 petition to the National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security chiefs, alleged that Idris was covertly supporting the importation of mercenaries, thugs, and clandestine arms networks into Kebbi.

However, the coalition dismissed the claims as “mischievously fabricated” and a desperate bid by Malami to deflect attention from his own alleged involvement in similar activities, including reports of him facilitating banditry in the state just 48 hours prior.

It claimed that Malami was silent during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure when terrorists, and other criminal gangs allegedly “brutally attacked numerous towns in Kebbi and throughout Nigeria.