Group Tackles FG On High Oil Production Initiatives

The Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAEng) has urged the Federal Government to offer incentives to oil and gas producers to increase their production levels. According to NAEng, the measure if rigorously pursued, will guarantee added production which can translate to more forex earnings with attendant positive impacts on the nation’s economy. The NAEng President, Prof. Azikiwe Onwualu, made the call in Abuja. “In connection to offering the economic incentives to producers, NAEng also recommends that steps be taken to conclude the approval or otherwise of the acquisition of assets.

“These are assets of exiting International Oil Companies (IOCs) by indigenous entities who have negotiated with them. “Further delay may discourage investment by the new owners and by others who may be interested in bringing in capital,’’ he said. Onwualu said that with respect to the downstream sector, the Academy recommended that government should consider divesting at least 51 per cent of its equity in the refineries, oil marketing and distribution facilities.

He said this would provide capital from private sector for the upgrade of the refineries and also introduce independent governance for efficient operation. He added that it would also lead to more sustainable high capacity utilisation of the refineries for the good of the nation. The President said this would further result in foreign exchange savings as reliably operating refineries would provide products for local consumption as well as for export. “We commend the directives recently given by President Bola Tinubu on oil and gas companies tax incentives, exemption, remission order 2024, Reduction of petroleum sector contracting costs and timelines,2024 and Local content compliance requirement.”