Group Tackles Ex-Speaker Over Comment On Adeleke

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSOGG) has condemned former Osun State House of Assembly Speaker Timothy Owoeye for calling Governor Ademola Adeleke a “caretaker governor”.

In a statement yesterday, the coalition described Owoeye’s remark as “reckless, inflammatory, and a direct affront to the will of Osun people”.

It added: “To suggest that a democratically elected governor is a ‘caretaker governor’ is not just an act of gross political irresponsibility; it amounts to a treasonable offense under Nigerian law.

CCSOGG accused Owoeye of attempting to undermine democratic institutions and incite public disaffection due to what it called the former speaker’s “trauma of electoral defeat and political irrelevance”.

It added that while political losses are not uncommon, resorting to what it described as “seditious rhetoric” cannot be excused.

