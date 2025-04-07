Group Stages Peaceful Protest Against Cybercrime In Osun

Share

Members of a civil society group under the aegis of the Take-It-Back Movement (TIB) on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, Osun State, demanding the immediate repeal of the “controversial” Cybercrime Act.

The protesters, who converged at the Olaiya Flyover, marched through Station Road and Oja Oba before returning to Olaiya where the procession ended.

Addressing newsmen at the sidelines of the protest, the Coordinator of the Osun Take-It-Back Movement, Lijofi Victor, said the demonstration was organized to raise awareness about the implications of the law.

According to him, “We are out today because of the recent Cybercrime Act. We are against it because we want our freedom of speech.

“Many people have been imprisoned simply for speaking up, and we are saying no to that.

“President Tinubu himself has led protests in the past and spoken critically about various issues. But now they want to silence us, and we reject that.

“We are not going to accept this until the law is repealed.

“Help us remove the Cybercrime Act and give us the freedom of speech we deserve.

“We want to speak out without fear of imprisonment. We want to have autonomy over our voices.

“A lot of journalists, security personnel, and civilians have been arrested across the country for expressing their opinions. Now they’re introducing a law to legalize such repression? We say no!

“We will continue to protest until they are ready to listen to us,” he concluded.

