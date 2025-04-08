Group Stages Peaceful Protest Against Cybercrime Act In Osun

Share

Members of a civil society group under the aegis of Take-It-Back Movement (TIB), on Monday, staged a peaceful protest demanding the immediate repeal of the “controversial” Cybercrime Act.

The protesters who converged at Olaiya flyover marched through Station road, Oja Oba and later terminated their possession at Olaiya, Osogbo, state capital Addressing journalists at the side line of the protest, the Coordinator, Osun Take It Back Movement, Lijofi Victor, stated that the protest was organised to raise awareness about the implications of the law.

According to him, “we are out today because of the recent cybercrime act, we are against it because we want our freedom of speech. “Many people have been imprisoned because they are speaking up which we are saying no to.”

