Group Slams N/Delta Monarch Over Youths Protest Against NNPCL, GMD

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, under the auspices of the Niger Delta People’s Assembly (NDPA), has slammed some monarchs from the region, accusing them of being responsible for the recent protest against Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) at its Warri’s office.

The Group stated that the monarchs abandoned their traditional responsibility of providing leadership to their subjects and ignorantly delved into oil issues.

A statement signed by Richard Okotie, the National Coordinator of NDPA, said the protesters were not from any of the recognised stakeholders within the region, but street urchins, hired to discredit NNPCL and its leadership.

Okotie said, “The supposed coalition protest was indeed a joke in its entirety. It was an orchestrated fiction poorly steamrolled. It did not make the impact it was intended due largely to a lack of numbers, coordination and purpose.

” The brain behind the wishy-washy outing was a first-class traditional ruler, who considers himself very smart and so wants to harvest without planting.

” The lacklustre reception accorded his protesting youths by the staff of the NUPRC was most deserving, he knew he had the short end of the stick. The monarch should hide his head in shame for trying to resort to cheap blackmail and crude methods to have his way in the renewal of his pipeline surveillance contract.

” The monarch failed miserably alongside his illicit oil barons and has become more frustrated by recent nationalistic policies of Mele Kyari to retool the NNPCL.

” The various names paraded as the group of misguided youths that took placards to the gates of NUPRC, were, Niger Delta Youth Association, Niger Delta Women for Change, Niger Delta Youth Empowerment Network & South-South United Youth Association.

They are all non-existent and mere fabrications. They existed only in their imagination and that of their sponsors”, he added.