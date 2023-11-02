Group Slams Lawmakers Over N160bn Imported SUVs

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has strongly condemned the recent decision by the National Assembly to purchase expensive luxury Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for its 469 members.

Each of the imported vehicles is reported to cost N160 billion. HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement yesterday, called on the National Assembly to reconsider this decision and allocate resources in a manner that best serves the interests of the Nigerian people, particularly during a period when prudent financial management and economic growth are of paramount importance.

He warned that the lawmakers’ proclivity for luxury vehicles ran counter to Nigeria’s economic realities and the pressing need for reduced governance costs. According to him, the acquisition of these vehicles not only violates the prescribed compensation structure for lawmakers outlined by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) but also signifies a misallocation of limited national resources that could be more judiciously directed towards human development and the nation’s progress.

Suraju further emphasised that Section 84 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution confered upon RMAFC the responsibility to establish the salaries and allowances of public officeholders, includ- ing members of the National Assembly.

He noted that Nigeria’s Constitution explicitly states: “There shall be paid to the holders of the offices mentioned in this section such remuneration, salaries, and allowances as may be prescribed by the National Assembly, but not exceeding the amount as shall have been determined by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Com- mission.”