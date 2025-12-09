New Telegraph

December 9, 2025
Group Slams Ex-British PM, Johnson, For Downplaying Nigeria’s Insecurity

An Igbo group, American Veterans of Igbo Descent, AVID, has called out a former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for downplaying the disturbing security situation in Nigeria.

Johnson has remarked that Nigeria is not as unsafe as it is portrayed while delivering a keynote address at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Johnson had dismissed negative security reports that had preceded his trip to Owerri, the Imo State capital, saying, “I feel perfectly safe in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the comment, AVID, expressed disappointment describing it as an insult on the victims of insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by its President, Chief Sylvester Onyia, AVID challenged Mr Johnson to travel on land without security escorts to different States in the country before passing comments on the security situation in the country.

