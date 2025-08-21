Group Slams Badaru Over Performance During Bye-Election

The Concerned Jigawa APC Forum (CJAF) has described the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar’s performance in the recent Garki-Babura Federal Constituency bye-election as a “Catastrophic political failure” and a threat to President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

The bye-election, held on August 17, 2025, saw the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly defeated by the APC at Badaru’s polling unit (001) in Babura Kofar Arewa Primary School, Jigawa State, with the PDP securing 308 votes to the APC’s 112.

The loss extended to Badaru’s ward, where the PDP also dominated at the polling unit of his ally, Minister of State for Education, Mrs. Suwaiba Ahmad, winning 184 votes to the APC’s 22.

The CJAF highlighted reports of Badaru’s supposed allies celebrating the PDP’s victories, raising concerns about disloyalty within his camp and suggesting active sabotage against the APC.

“After eight years as Jigawa’s governor and two years as a federal minister, Badaru’s inability to deliver for the APC in his home base exposes him as a political liability,” said Alhaji Usman Tanko, President of the CJAF.

“His allies’ jubilation over PDP wins confirms he is no longer on the ground in Jigawa, and his continued presence in the cabinet risks dragging President Tinubu’s administration into disrepute.”

Despite the APC’s overall victory in the constituency, with candidate Mukhtar Rabi’u Garki securing 38,449 votes against the PDP’s 13,519, the CJAF credited Governor Umar Namadi’s effective governance and grassroots support for salvaging the win.

The group’s statement warned that Badaru’s failure in a key APC stronghold like Jigawa signals a dangerous erosion of support in the North West, a critical region for the party’s national ambitions.

The CJAF passed a vote of no confidence in Badaru, declaring him unfit to represent the APC or hold high office.

“Badaru’s collapse in a stronghold like Jigawa signals a dangerous erosion of APC support in the North West, a critical region for the party’s national ambitions,” Tanko added.

“His continued presence in the cabinet risks dragging the Tinubu administration into further disrepute, as his allies’ flirtations with the PDP threaten to fracture party unity.

“We demand that Badaru resign immediately as Minister of Defence. His abysmal track record and inability to add value to the APC in Jigawa, the North West, or nationally make his position untenable.

“While he may maintain a personal friendship with Mr. President, Nigeria’s interests supersede any individual’s ambitions. The country is bigger than Badaru, and it is time for him to step aside and allow fresh, capable leadership to bolster the APC’s prospects.

“His resignation is not just a necessity for Jigawa but a critical step to safeguard the party’s chances in 2027.

“We commend Governor Namadi for his steadfast leadership and urge INEC to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, as demonstrated in the peaceful and transparent conduct of the bye-election.

“The people of Jigawa have spoken, and their rejection of Badaru’s influence is a clarion call for accountability. The APC must act decisively to restore trust and secure its future, both in Jigawa and across Nigeria.”