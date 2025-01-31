Group Slams Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi, Tambuwal Over Anti –Tinubu Comments

Share

The Joint Action on Democracy (JAD) has slammed former Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasir El-Rufai, and Abubakar Malami for criticizing the Bola Tinubu government.

In a statement by President Moses Oriri, on Wednesday, the alleged that the politicians were threatening Nigeria’s democracy and should be held accountable for any harm caused to the country.

The group said: “We have since learnt that these failed politicians’ anger was because President Tinubu bravely initiated reforms that are already showing results.

“As a consequence, these charlatans do not stand any chance in the next general elections even if they band together, hence their resort to anti-democratic means to force a regime change.

“JAD urges Nigerians to note that these people have in the past overseen jurisdictions that descended into violence.

