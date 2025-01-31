New Telegraph

January 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Group Slams Atiku,…

Group Slams Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi, Tambuwal Over Anti –Tinubu Comments

The Joint Action on Democracy (JAD) has slammed former Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasir El-Rufai, and Abubakar Malami for criticizing the Bola Tinubu government.

In a statement by President Moses Oriri, on Wednesday, the alleged that the politicians were threatening Nigeria’s democracy and should be held accountable for any harm caused to the country.

The group said: “We have since learnt that these failed politicians’ anger was because President Tinubu bravely initiated reforms that are already showing results.

“As a consequence, these charlatans do not stand any chance in the next general elections even if they band together, hence their resort to anti-democratic means to force a regime change.

“JAD urges Nigerians to note that these people have in the past overseen jurisdictions that descended into violence.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NCC Targets N272.4bn Revenue In 2025
Read Next

KWASU Clarifies 1-Year JAMB Suspension Of Law Admission
Share
Copy Link
×