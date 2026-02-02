Group Showcases CSR Model, Set To Scale Up Back-To-School Initiative’s Scope

Group Managing Director of Patjeda Group, Chief Ehiagwina Patrick, has said effective corporate social responsibility (CSR) by private sector firms can curb the rising migration of Nigerian youths abroad in search of better opportunities.

Patrick, during a policy dialogue on Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development in Nigeria, advised corporate organisations to strengthen their CSR initiatives.

The dialogue session was organised by PATJEDA Group. The GMD said stronger CSR in education, security and skills development would create jobs, boost youth confidence and encourage them to seek opportunities within Nigeria.

Ehiagwina noted that CSR should go beyond philanthropy and be strategically aligned with sustainable development goals to create long-term impact. She encouraged companies to adopt structured and long-term CSR models, align social investments with national priorities, and focus on measuring impact rather than visibility.