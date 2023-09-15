Group Sets Agenda for New Lagos Waterfront Commissioner

The Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG), has urged the newly inagurated Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront, Mr Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, to revitalise the waterfronts and promote the blue economy.

The National Vice President of JAGG, Mr Abdul Waheed Odunuga, made this known in the group’s congratulatory message in Lagos on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swore in 38 commissioners and special advisers in Lagos.

Odunuga said the commissioner’s appointment would further attract tourists and investors to Lagos while preserving its natural resources. He said the appointment came at a time when Lagos waterfronts and blue economy need focused attention.

“We believe that with his leadership, our waterfronts will be transformed into protected environments that are not only attractive to tourists but also sustainable for future generations,” he said.

The vice president said the group has full confidence that the commissioner would bring the same level of dedication, passion and expertise as former lawmaker to his new role in waterfront infrastructure development.

“We encourage Dayo Bush- Alebiosu to leverage his extensive experience and deep- rooted commitment to the well-being of our society to revitalise our waterfronts and promote the blue economy.

“His track records of delivering developmental projects and amenities to his constituency is a testament to his dedication to improving the lives of the people. “We are confident that under his leadership, the waterfront infrastructure in our region will undergo significant transformation, attracting tourists and investors while preserving our natural resources,” he said.

He said as an accomplished architect, Bush-Alebiosu, had already demonstrated his prowess in the field of construction and nation-building. Odunuga said he would be looking forward to witnessing the positive impacts of his leadership on the waterfronts and the overall development in Lagos.