Group Set To Organise Awori Beauty Pageant In Lagos

As part of efforts to further promote the culture of Awori-speaking people of Lagos and Ogun State, the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) has concluded plans to organise a beauty pageant for communities making up the sub-Yoruba ethnic nationality.

The initiative is being put together by the Welfare subcommittee of the national planning committee of the Awori Day celebration, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos on December 6, this year.

According to the chairman of the organising committee of the pageant, Prince Wahab Ogunji, during the week, he presented some contestants to a cross-section of the leadership of AWAN with a call for more prospective contestants, saying the doors are still open.