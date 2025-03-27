Group Sensitises Students On Diabetes Prevention

Share

In a bid to raise awareness about diabetes mellitus and its prevention, the Osun New Era Lions Club, Osogbo, on Wednesday, took its health outreach to Laro Grammar School, where students and teachers gathered on the assembly ground for an enlightening session on the dangers of the disease and the importance of early detection.

Addressing the students, Dr. Adelekan Adesoji Adebayo, Director of Training for the club, emphasized that diabetes is not just a disease of adults, but can affect people of all ages, including teenagers.

“Many people think diabetes is an old people’s disease, but that’s not true. It can affect anyone, including young people, especially if there is a family history.

“That is why it is important to go for screening, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and avoid risk factors like excessive sugar consumption, poor diet, and lack of physical activity,” he stated.

Adebayo further explained that diabetes mellitus could be hereditary, meaning that students with diabetic parents or grandparents should be particularly mindful of their health.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

