Group Sends Strong Message To NLC, TUC Over Nationwide Strike

The Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC) has called on the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to end its ongoing nationwide strike for the sake of the masses, including Nigerian workers.

The Board of Trustees Chairman, CHURAC, Ebikonbowei Alaowei made the call on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to Alaowei, there is no justification for the Labour Union to shut down the country due to the personal conflict between its President, the Governor of Imo State, and the Nigeria Police.

The statement reads, “Those who will be at the receiving end of this strike action are the same underpaid Nigerian workers and the unemployed masses.

READ ALSO:

“Neither the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, nor the former Commissioner of Police in Imo State will be affected by this strike action. What will the workers stand to gain at the end of this needless strike?

“The NLC President, whom the police attacked on the alleged order of Governor Uzodimma, should seek redress in court.

“This strike action is uncalled for. You can’t drag the entire country into your personal matter with government officials. The NLC and the TUC should respect the sanctity of the courts.

“There’s a pending court order restraining the bodies from embarking on this industrial action. We’re in a constitutional democracy, and the foundation of democracy is anchored on the rule of law. Without the courts, there’s no rule of law.

“Therefore, an order of the court must be obeyed by every individual, no matter your position in society. If the labour unions are not comfortable with the order, then they should appeal against it instead of disobeying the order.”