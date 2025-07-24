Group Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention in Port Harcourt Refinery Closure

The Port Harcourt Refinery Bulk Petroleum Retailers Association has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the closure of Port Harcourt Refinery since May 24, 2025, for a scheduled 30- day repair.

The group said that the delay in restarting the refinery may irreparably undermine Tinubu’s administration’s transformative agenda for Nigeria. These were contained in a statement yesterday.

It was signed by Eleme Community Coordinator, Dickson Obelley; Dr. Joseph Obele; Mr. Promise Ochen; Inimgba Emmanuel; Tekena Ikpaiki; and the leader of the delegates, High Chief Sunny Nkpe.

The group also urged the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, Engr Bashir Ojulari, to immediately release funds to ensure timely funding for contract execution to facilitate project completion and prevent further delays.

It also advocated that the old Port Harcourt Refinery (Area 5) should commence production by early August 2025, to revitalize the economy and alleviate the suffering of our people.