Group Seeks Tenure Extension For NIS Boss

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has urged the Federal Government to extend Bashir Adeniyi’s tenure as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) the Comptroller-General.

In a statement by Permanent Representative Olufemi Aduwo, the Centre said Adeniyi, based on his performance in office, deserved tenure extension.

It condemned a recent call on the National Assembly by a civil society group to resist any extension of Adeniyi’s tenure.

While reaffirming that democratic oversight remains a vital responsibility of civil society, Aduwo warned that it must never be weaponised against a public officer whose performance has been demonstrably effective and reform driven.

According to CCDI, since Adeniyi’s appointment as NIS boss, he has pursued a transformative agenda that has ushered in a new era of professionalism, transparency and operational excellence within the NCS.

The group said: “Under his leadership, the Service recorded an unprecedented revenue generation of over N3 trillion in the last fiscal year, the highest in its history.

“This milestone has been instrumental in supporting the implementation of the national budget and reinforcing Nigeria’s economic resilience amid global uncertainties.