Group Seeks Stakeholder’s Support In Encouraging Scientific Knowledge For Girls

…Vows To Break All Barriers Limiting Girl-Child’s Performances In Science, Technology

A Non-governmental organization, the She-4-She initiative has stressed the need for Stakeholders in Education sector to Champion the course of ensuring Girl Children and Women have more Scientific and Technology knowledge to breach all barriers affecting the female gender.

Founder of the organization, Peace Oyanbo-Owei made the call at an inter- Class Debate for Students of Government Science Secondary School, Maitama Abuja to commemorate this year’s International day of Women and Girls in Science.

Oyanbo-Owei maintained that it became necessary for all and sundry to break the stereotypes affecting development of female gender.

She said: “Today, we gather to celebrate the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, a crucial event that marks its 10th anniversary in 2025.

“This day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to promote gender equality and empower women and girls in the field of science.

“While we’ve made incredible strides, we need to acknowledge that systemic barriers still hinder many women from pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—fields where they are vastly underrepresented. Did you know that currently

only one in three scientists is a woman?

“This gender gap not only affects women’s careers but also limits the potential of scientific progress and global development.

“As young leaders of tomorrow, you have the power to help change this narrative. Let’s challenge stereotypes, uplift role models, and foster an inclusive environment for everyone.

” We must support initiatives that empower women to advance in their studies and careers, particularly in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, where women comprise only 22% of the workforce.

“Additionally, let’s not forget the darker side of this journey; a recent study revealed that half of female scientists experience harassment in the workplace. This calls for urgent change in the culture and structure of science and research environments.Together, we can close the gender gap in science and build a sustainable future.

” When both women and men can thrive equally, we can harness the full potential of our talent pool, leading to innovative solutions that will benefit society as a whole.

“On this International Day for Women and Girls in Science, let’s pledge to support one another in breaking down the barriers that hold us back. Let’s work toward a future where every girl can pursue her passion for science, unimpeded by her gender.”

Some of the Debaters including Treasure Alade and Ejike Omale emphasized the importance of giving Girls and women more opportunities to thrive to make Life better through Science and Technology.

The Vice Principal Academy, Mrs Ikeliani Chinyelu appreciated the organiser for choosing the school and their efforts towards promoting female gender’s cause in Science and Technology Education.

The foundation empowered many of the students with branded bags and other educational materials.

She 4 She Initiative (SSI) is a Nigerian based nonprofit organization focused on empowering women and the girl child through strategic initiatives, cutting across skill development, mentoring, creation of a peer review and support platform, amongst others.

