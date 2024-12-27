Group Seeks Recruitment Of More Health Workers

Share

The Association of Colleges and Schools of Health Science and Technology has appealed to Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina to as a matter of urgency recruit more healthcare workers in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Katsina, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Tukur Shehu, said that the appeal was out of high necessity for health workers across the state.

Shehu said that the government, as a matter of urgency should employ trained healthcare workers, to serve the needs of the overgrown population of the state.

“These cadres are highly needed in the primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the state, as many personnel have retired and have not been replaced.

“For about a decade, the private health training institutions in the state had graduated qualified health professionals, and duly certified by the regulatory bodies, therefore, the government should recruit them to bridge the gaps,” the chairman said.

According to him, the association is aware of government’s efforts toward bringing sanity and professionalism in the training of health professionals across the state.

“I am happy to inform the public that even government colleges/schools were not spared in this direction, they were scrutinised, verified and sanitised to ensure academic excellence.

“We wish to advise that all colleges and schools operating or wishing to operate, must conform to the Ministry of Health clearance and must obtain the approval of the regulatory bodies.

“The private health training institutions had contributed immensely to the training of qualified health professionals, looking at the number of secondary school’s graduates graduating every year in the state,” he said.

Shehu said that it was on record that the universities, polytechnic and colleges of education in the state could not absorb half of the graduating students of the secondary schools.

He also said that the two health tertiary training institutions owned by the state government could not admit and train the required health care manpower needed for the state.

According to him, the private health training institutions complement the training of the healthcare needs of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: