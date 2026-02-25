Group Seeks Probe Over Allegations Against Hameed Tajudeen

The Youth Forum of Ojomu Royal Family of Ajiran Town in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has written a petition against the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, over the accusations levelled against Hammed Tajudeen.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the counsel to the forum, Adedotun Ajulo, said the Lagos State Police Command cannot embark on a media trial in an alleged murder case.

The Forum said the police accused Tajudeen of sponsoring multiple murders without investigation. It stated that at no time was Tajudeen invited by the police for questioning.

It said: “At no time did he refuse or fail to honour any police invitation. At no time was any warrant of arrest issued against him by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“At no time was any judicial authorisation or order obtained to declare him wanted. Despite these concerns, on 20 February 2026, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, convened a press briefing during which the full image of Alhaji Hammed Tajudeen was displayed and he was publicly accused of sponsoring multiple murders.

“This unilateral and sensational declaration exposed him to public odium, ridicule, and severe reputational harm, all without the benefit of due process or the basic courtesy of an invitation for questioning.

“In the aftermath of the press briefing, hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the opposing parties seized upon the heightened tension to vandalize and destroy properties and assets belonging to Alhaji Hammed Tajudeen, as well as those of other identifiable members of the youth wing who are perceived to be aligned with him.

“These coordinated attacks further underscore the dangerous consequences of deploying the machinery of law enforcement in a manner that inflames communal hostilities rather than preserving public order.

“Subsequently, there has been an overwhelming and intimidating presence of both military personnel and policemen within the community, a development that has served only to further harass, threaten, and denigrate our Clients.

“Meanwhile, the opposing parties continue to enjoy open protection, enabling them to persist in the unchecked dissipation of the community’s common patrimony without resistance or accountability.

“The law is settled. The Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, particularly Section 41, regulates the circumstances under which a citizen may be declared wanted.

“These conditions were not met in this case. Furthermore, the courts have held that the publication of a wanted notice without lawful authority is unconstitutional, illegal, and liable to be set aside.

“We emphasise that our clients are not opposed to lawful investigation. They have consistently cooperated with law enforcement agencies in the past and were previously exonerated after investigations.

“What they strongly oppose is indictment without investigation, trial by media, intimidation, and the use of police machinery to settle private disputes or advance personal interests.

“The issues concerning the Ojomu Royal Family long predate the tenure of the current Commissioner of Police, and it is noteworthy that his predecessors never conducted themselves in a manner suggestive of bias, compromise, or improper influence arising from any promise of advantage or lucre, whether direct or implied.

“Consequently, a formal petition has been submitted against the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the Lagos State Police Command.

“Among the reliefs sought are the constitution of a special, neutral, and professionally competent investigative team to review the allegations; the prosecution of any persons found to have made false, malicious, or fabricated claims; and a public retraction of the unlawful declaration portraying Alhaji Hammed Tajudeen as a murderer.

“Our Client reiterates his readiness to make himself available for investigation, provided such inquiry is conducted without bias, compromise, or the procedural irregularities presently characterising the handling of this matter and definitely not by Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

“We trust that the appropriate authorities will urgently intervene to restore confidence in due process, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that policing in Lagos State remains professional, impartial, and accountable.

“More troubling is the fact that such a pronouncement was made in the absence of any invitation, interrogation, or opportunity afforded to Tajudeen to respond to the allegations, an omission that gravely offends the tenets of fairness, due process, and responsible policing.

“Furthermore, the conduct of the Commissioner raises serious questions as to whether the machinery of the state is being deployed to settle personal or communal scores rather than to uphold law and order.

“In a democratic society governed by the rule of law, no public officer is permitted to wield statutory powers in a manner that constitutes a media trial or exposes citizens to unwarranted public opprobrium.

“It is against this backdrop that we consider it imperative to address the public and set the records straight, ensuring that the rights and dignity of all parties are preserved while lawful processes are allowed to run their full and proper course.”