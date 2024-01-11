Group Seeks Probe Of Fraud In Ondo Company

…Warns Against Imposition Of Governor

A pressure group, Ondo Redemption Front (ORF) has asked the Ondo State government and anti-graft agencies to probe the management of the Okitipupa Oil Palm PLC over alleged financial infringement rocking the company.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Chairman of the group, Mr Ayo Ologun, and Co-Chairman, Mr Kayode Mogbojuri alleged mismanagement of the fund of the company that was supposed to bring dividends to the purse of the State government.

Also, the group said it has discontinued the suit it filed against the Speaker of the House of Assembly to probe the health status of the late governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Besides, the group said it would ensure that the next governor of the state would not be imposed on the people by forces outside the State.

On the alleged fraud in the State-owned company, Ologun said “Accountability is key to good governance, and In tasking the new administration in Ondo state, on the need for public accountability, we wish to invite the attention of Governor Aiyedatiwa, to the raging issue, concerning the alleged financial mismanagement at Okitipupa Oil Palm PLC.

“Available reports from concerned staff and stakeholders in the company, have raised concerns over suspicious withdrawal of funds running into millions of Naira allegedly made from the company’s accounts which have sparked suspicion and a call for immediate intervention.

“We do ask the Ondo state government to immediately commission an inquiry into the activities of the company, while. In the immediate, freezing the bank account of the company, to prevent further frauds.”

On the suit seeking the probe of the health status of Akeredolu, they said it has applied to the court to strike out the suit wherein they were seeking an order of the court to compel the speaker to investigate the health status of the late governor. He said the case has been struck out as the suit has been overtaken by events.

On the forthcoming election, the group said “We firmly believe that the cornerstone of a prosperous Ondo State lies in the election of competent and visionary leadership.

“The 2024 Governorship election presents an opportunity for the people of Ondo State to choose leaders who will steer the state toward sustained growth and development.

“The people of the state will not be swayed by mundane things that stem from propaganda but will be more concerned about the antecedents of the aspirants, their track records, character, record in public service, and a sign of empathy to the people they seek to govern.

“In our pursuit of a redeemed and transformed Ondo State, we recognize the importance of collaborating with various stakeholders, from civil society organizations to the media, and most importantly, the citizens themselves.

“We believe that the people of Ondo State deserve leadership that prioritizes their welfare, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and overall well-being.

“We pledge to continually engage constructively with the government, offering our insights and recommendations to enhance governance and development initiatives.”