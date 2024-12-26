Group Seeks Probe Of Agric Ministry Over N1bn Pavilion Contract In Ogun

Share

A pressure group, Northern Frontiers for Good Governance has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged corrupt award of a N1 billion contract by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The contract awarded to Creed Vision Nigeria Limited is for the Phase One Renovation and Rehabilitation of the Ojude Oba Pavilion in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

In a petition to the Commission dated December 20, 2024, the group stated that “It received credible information that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security recently awarded a contract worth N1 billion for the renovation and rehabilitation of Phase 1 of the Ojude Oba Pavilion, Ijebu Ogun state.

In the petition titled, “Petition for investigation into the alleged corrupt award of a N1 billion contract by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Ojude Oba Pavilion in Ijebu Ode”, the group expressed worry that the ministry is busy awarding contracts outside its purview, at a time farmers in the country are in serious need of assistance in terms of farm implements, fertilizer, while others cannot access their farms due to the activities of bandits and terrorists”.

The group noted that “It is disturbing that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s budget, which is supposed to be for seedlings, tractors and help for famers has become a financial input to the emergency renovation and rehabilitation of the Ojude Oba Pavilion”.

The Northern Frontiers for Good Governance, in the petition signed by its National Coordinator, Mallam Abdullahi Tanko, urged the EFCC “To investigate the circumstances surrounding the award of the contract, determine the actual cost of the project and compare it with the awarded contract sum and the motive behind it”.

The group also urged the anti-graft agency “To find out how the project passed through legislative scrutiny of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, which is headed by an indigene of Ogun state, recover any misappropriated fund if any and prosecute those found culpable”.

According to it, ” The prompt action of the EFCC would prevent further misappropriation of public funds and ensure that those found culpable are brought to justice”.

The EFCC, in a letter dated December 23, 2024, acknowledged the receipt of the petition with reference number: EFCC/PET/HQR/4401/2024.

