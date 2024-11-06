Group Seeks Prevention Of Suicide In Nigeria

Share

A group, Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), has called for the promotion of mental health and prevention of suicide in the country.

This was part of the resolution reached at the initiative’s virtual National Conference, which was held recently under the theme: “Research as a Tool for Promoting Future Mental Wellbeing among the Youth – Part 2.”

The conference, which brought together key stakeholders, professionals, researchers, students, and representatives from various government sectors and organisations advocated for collaborative efforts of all Nigerians.

According to the meeting, there appears to be “A significant percentage of students suffering from mild depression, with the main stressors being high expectations and pressure to perform well academically”.

The meeting further stressed the need for increased mental health resources and support systems in educational institutions and communities.

Share

Please follow and like us: