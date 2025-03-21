Group Seeks Policies, Regulations To Improve Cashew Value Chain

Share

President of the National Apex of Cashew Farmers, Processors, and Marketing Cooperative, Yunusa Gabriel Enemali, has called for the introduction of supportive policies and regulations to improve cashew value chain.

Enemali made this call during a visit to the National Assembly in Abuja, where he met with the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Rt. Hon. David Idris Zacharias.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss key issues affecting cashew farming, processing, and marketing sectors, with a focus on safety standards and regulatory policies.

In his remarks, Enemali outlined several challenges faced by cashew farmers and processors. He stressed the need for improved policies that will enhance productivity, maintain quality control, and elevate Nigeria’s standing in the global cashew market.

“We need policies that will enable us to compete effectively globally” Enemali stated. He highlighted the critical need for a more business-friendly environment for cashew farmers and processors, pointing out that the existing regulatory framework often hampers the growth of the industry, making it difficult for Nigerian producers to compete with their global counterparts.

In response, Hon. Zacharias expressed appreciation for Enemali’s leadership and his commitment to the development of the agricultural sector.

He assured Enemali of the committee’s commitment to supporting initiatives that focus on food safety, improving export standards, and fostering a more favorable business environment for cashew farmers and processors.

