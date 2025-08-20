Group Seeks Partnership With Nigerian Navy On Maritime Security

The Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN) has called for deeper collaboration with the Nigerian Navy to strengthen efficiency and maritime security operations in the country.

The association noted that it had developed operational guidelines for private maritime companies to ensure compliance with Nigerian laws and international best practices, intervened in disputes over security vessel manning levels, and worked to stabilise charter rates for maritime security vessels to prevent safety compromises.

The President of the association, Mr. Emmanuel Maiguwa, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, NNS Beecroft, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen in Lagos. The MASPAN delegation met with the naval leadership to present the association’s achievements, interventions, and recommendations for improving Nigeria’s maritime security framework.

Maiguwa explained that the association was formally registered in 2016 to protect members’ interests, promote professional standards and support the Nigerian Navy’s efforts in securing the maritime domain. He noted that MASPAN was structured into forums for private maritime security companies, maritime logistics support providers, training institutions and consultants allowing sector-specific concerns to be deliberated before being escalated to the wider body.

The president stressed the need to address persistent delays in inspection and clearance of newly acquired security vessels, which he said had resulted in significant financial losses for operators. He explained: “Some companies have waited for up to four months before their vessels could be inspected and approved.

These delays not only increase operational costs but also lead to loan restructuring that stretches repayment schedules by years.” To resolve the problem, he proposed allowing out-of-schedule inspections funded by operators, including pre-departure inspections before vessels leave their countries of origin adding that this would enable faster deployment once the vessels arrive in Nigeria.