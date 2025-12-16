Group Seeks Independent Probe To  Alleged Kwara Govt Arming Of Bandits

The Crisis and Situation Monitoring Room (CSMR), a human rights advocacy organisation, has issued a strong demand for an immediate, independent investigation into serious allegations linking the Kwara State Government to the arming of criminal elements responsible for escalating banditry in the state.

The group’s intervention follows widespread public concern over claims that prohibited firearms and a government-branded security vehicle ended up in the hands of suspected bandits operating in Ifelodun Local Government Area and beyond.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Monday evening by Dr Anthony Rowland Attah, Executive Director of CSMR, sharply criticised Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq’s administration for what he described as a dangerous pattern of insecurity and potential complicity that has eroded public trust.

“The allegations emerging from recent security operations are not mere rumours but point to a profound crisis of governance in Kwara State,” he said.

“If officials under Governor Abdulrazaq have facilitated the distribution of AK-47 rifles – weapons exclusively reserved for federal security forces, to non-state actors masquerading as patrol operatives, this constitutes a direct assault on national security and a blatant violation of the 1999 Constitution.

“Section 14(2)(b) unequivocally states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Yet, under this administration, communities in Ifelodun, Edu, Patigi, and other areas have endured relentless attacks, kidnappings, and killings, with hundreds displaced and lives lost.

“Arming criminals, whether intentionally or through gross negligence, transforms the state from protector to perpetrator, amounting to nothing short of state-enabled terrorism.

“We reject any attempt to dismiss these claims as misinformation without transparent accountability. The presence of a local government security vehicle in the possession of armed suspects raises unavoidable questions about oversight, procurement, and distribution chains within the governor’s apparatus.

“No state governor possesses the constitutional authority to procure or distribute military-grade weapons like AK-47s, as confirmed repeatedly by legal precedents and federal regulations.

“To ensure an impartial process free from executive interference, we insist on a federal-led independent probe, ideally through a judicial commission of inquiry or special panel appointed by the President.

“This investigation must trace the provenance of the weapons, examine logistical support provided to alleged vigilante groups, and identify any officials involved, including those referenced in public accounts.

“Furthermore, in light of the gravity of these allegations and to prevent any tampering with evidence or witnesses, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invoke necessary constitutional measures to suspend Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq from office pending the conclusion of investigations.

“Such action would uphold due process, restore confidence in governance, and align with established precedents in cases of serious misconduct threatening public safety.”

Dr. Attah emphasised that CSMR’s demand stems from a commitment to constitutionalism and human rights, warning that failure to act decisively could embolden criminal networks and further destabilise the North-Central region.

The group noted ongoing insecurity trends in Kwara, including killings, reported abductions and attacks that have prompted school closures and community displacements, arguing that the current administration has failed in its fundamental duty to safeguard citizens.

While the Kwara State Government has issued denials, asserting no arrests occurred within its borders and no authority to distribute prohibited arms, CSMR maintained that such responses fall short without verifiable independent scrutiny.