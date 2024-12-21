Group Seeks Good Representative In 2027

Share

Yagba Good Governance Advocacy Group has said that it is not in support of zoning but is seeking a good representative for its people ahead of the 2027 election to the House of Representatives seat.

Eniola Olayemi, who addressed the press conference on behalf of the group on Saturday, noted that the meeting was called to address some burning issues in the Yagba political landscape, especially as it affects the Yagba Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat.

He said: “To start with, the people of Yagba must refuse to be divided by the sinister motive of the sponsors and executors of the agenda some people are masquerading to use to divide us, the Yagba people.

“It’s questionable that in 2024, some misguided elements and hired guns in the hands of selfish politicians are already heating up the polity, inviting firefighters where there is no fire.

“Those who have gone to the National Assembly four times are campaigning against what they called a third-term agenda when what he told his constituents was that the longer one stays in the National Assembly, the more influential one would be to be able to attract development. Has that principle changed?

Speaking further, he said, “The ongoing agenda is arranged by some cash and carry politicians whose stock in trade is to eat from everywhere and go nowhere. Our generation of Yagba will make sure such an ideology does not see the light of the day.

“Mopamuro Local Government is a respected part of Yagba Federal Constituency and will continue to be respected. It was Mopamuro Local Government that produced the first person to represent Yagba in the Green Chamber and he was supported by Yagba East and Yagba West.

“Those who are agitating for Mopamuro today were the same people that went against Henry Abimbola and Olafemi Folorunsho in 2019 and 2023 respectively. But they are agitating today because of their selfish interests.”

While restating the position of the group, Olayemi said: “In 2015, the seat was contested by candidates from across the Federal Constituency. It has always been so in the spirit and letters of democracy and fairness. Mopamuro was in the race in 2019 and 2023 against Yagba East. So when did fairness begin?

“We’re not in support of any particular candidate but supporting a democratic process. A good representative doesn’t have to come from zoning or a particular place. For example, Elder Leke Abejide didn’t just pay for students of Alu alone. Everywhere in Yagba was touched. What we need is performance and not zoning.

“Anyone and everyone who is interested in the House of Representatives seat should come out and contest provided the person is able to meet the constitutional requirements. All the Local Government Areas can produce candidates or aspirants. The people of Yagba should be given the opportunity to decide.

“It’s imperative to note that no group of people can constitute themselves into the Yagba voice. The true voices of Yagba are the people in our villages. They know who they want and who they can listen to.

“From 2019, Yagba people have been voting for the people they believe in and not candidates who they don’t trust. The same thing will happen in 2027.

“It’s pathetic that some elders who have soiled their hands and are not trusted by the people are deceiving themselves that they are speaking for the people. We won’t hesitate to expose their perfidious past if they don’t desist from their trip to no destination.

“We call on all Yagba people to resist attempts by some selfish and spent forces to hoodwink our people into thinking they mean well for Yagba. They are the people we knew yesterday who have not changed their garments of deceit and political trade. They support everyone and support no one. For them, the confusion they aim to create will give them more food.

“We believe in picking the best to do the best for Yagba. We say no to zoning. Yagba is Yagba.

“Can you even ask those elder salesmen” the party they belong to? They are confused but they cannot confuse us. Someone has created a standard and we won’t go below that standard. Don’t listen to the Elder Salesmen.”

