Group Seeks FG’s Intervention In Payment Of Benefits To Retired Civil Servants

Following obvious delay in payment of benefits to retirees, a civil society group, Campaign for the Defence of Pensioners (CDPNigeria), has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently address the prolonged delay in settling retirement benefits owed to federal civil service retirees.

Describing the payments as a constitutional right and not a privilege in a statement, they said it was necessary to cushion the difficulties faced by the retirees.

The statement was signed by the group’s Interim National Coordinator, Comrade Abubakar Tanimu Dorayi, and Interim Secretary General, Prince Oluyemi Abodurin.

It called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to personally intervene and direct key stakeholders—including the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), the Minister of Finance, and the Accountant General of the Federation—to ensure the immediate payment of gratuities and pensions to all federal retirees without further delay.