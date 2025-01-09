Group Seeks End To Oil Spillage In Rivers Community

Share

An environmental advocacy group, the Havids Centre for Environment & Development has raised the alarm over oil spillage in Buguma Community, Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, urging the authorities to intervene urgently as residents face the destruction of their means of livelihood.

The group’s project Director, Prince Opubo Sokubo, in a statement, called on relevant authorities, including the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and the operating companies, to act urgently.

He said there was need for urgent and decisive “action to contain the spill, remediate the affected areas, and ensure accountability,” advocating that preventive measures be strengthened to avert such incidents in the future.

The group also appealed to the authorities to provide health support for those affected by the spill through a livelihood restoration programs for affected individuals and communities.

Sokubo also stressed the need for the conduct of a comprehensive cleanup exercise to restore the Buguma field and the Sombrero and New Calabar Rivers.

