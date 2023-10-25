Group Seeks End To Kidnapping, Disappearances In Rivers Community

A socio-cultural group, the Unyeada Kingdom Elite Assembly Worldwide (UKEA) in the Unyeada Kingdom in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has decried the resurgence of violence, especially kidnappings in the kingdom.

The group in a communique at the end of a stakeholders meeting at Unyeada Town, headquarters of the kingdom, cited the recent kidnap of five persons by a cult group led by a known cult leader in the area.

On the 5th of October, 2023, the cult group reportedly kidnapped five persons out of which three of the victims were rescued while the remaining two remain in captivity or worse.

In a communique made available to newsmen at the end of its meeting at Unyeada Town, the Assembly condemned the invasion, describing it as barbaric.

The communique signed by Engr Gogo Nathan, Acting Administrator General, Unyeada Kingdom Elite Assembly Worldwide and Reuben Okwa, Director, Information and Communications of the organisation also decried the conscription of some youths in the area into a cult group presently terrorizing the area.

The group also appealed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara; the Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Barrister Erastus Awortu; the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Commissioner of Police to bring the perpetrators of the violence to justice.

”The meeting condemned the unwarranted invasion of Ajakajak Community by one Fingesi and his cult group on Thursday, October 5, 2023. As we speak, of the five persons kidnapped during the invasion, three persons have been rescued while two are yet to return ‘

The group noted that since the administration of traditional oaths to cult groups in the area, youths of Unyeada Kingdom had been living in conformity with the sanctity of the oaths, adding that the situation has led to all-around peace leading to robust socio-economic activities.

It, however, regretted the recent cult violence and the kidnapping which, according to the group, has thrown the Kingdom into panic and anxiety as people now fear a return of cult attacks witnessed years back.

It also said: “From our findings, these youths are now intimidating residents especially the vulnerable. We do not want a repeat of what transpired in our Kingdom years back.

“We urged the state government and the authorities of Andoni Local Government Area to wade in and fish out these youths as our people are ready to provide useful information.”