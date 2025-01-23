Group Seeks Creation Of North-Central Devt Commission

Share

The North-Central Development Agenda (N-CDA) yesterday called for the creation of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

The group leader Ademu Musa Adams said the region remains the most peaceful in the country and the creation of a development commission would bring out the strengths of its people.

Adams, who passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, expressed their faith in the duo’s ability to drive growth and development in the region, given their shared commitment to democracy and good governance.

While noting that the reforms being implemented by Tinubu would turn the country’s economy around, the group urged governors to utilize the post-subsidy removal funds judiciously, to make life bearable for ordinary Nigerians.

They welcomed the initiative by President Tinubu to involve state governors in measures to cushion the effects of postsubsidy removal.

