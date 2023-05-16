New Telegraph

May 16, 2023

Group Seeks Arrest, Prosecution Of A'Ibom Communal Clash Perpetrators

A socio-cultural organisation, Mboho Ikot Abasi has called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators who triggered the communal clash that happened between Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas of the state.

Recalled that on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, some members of Amazaba in Eastern Obolo allegedly invaded Ikot Akpan Udom village in Ukpum Ete Clan in the Ikot Abasi LGA killing no fewer than four people while several others are still missing.

It could also be noted that the crises which sprung up in 2008 between the two communities have now snowballed into 14 years of war without any lasting solution.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Tuesday, the President General of the group, Otuekong Ufot Udoinyang condemned the attack, stressing that it was unwarranted, malicious, and unnecessary.

Udoinyang stressed that being law-abiding citizens, Ikot Abasi has refused to engage in any reprisal attack despite the provocation by wanton killings, destruction of properties, and displacement of many from their ancestral homes.

Calling on the government for immediate intervention, he suggested that adequate security personnel be stationed in Ikot Akpan Udom village and environs in other to stem further invasion.

“We are appalled by the unprovoked invasion, killings, malicious damage to property, vandalism, and displacement of the people of Ikot Akpan Udom village in Ukpum Ete Clan of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area by the people of Eastern Obolo which led to the killing of several people and many others missing.

“On the night of Tuesday, May 09, 2023, the people of Eastern Obolo LGA invaded Ikot Akpan Udo village in Ukpum Ete Clan of Ikot Abasi LGA; killed several people, vandalized and damaged property.

“This attack was not only unprovoked but entirely unwarranted, malicious, and unnecessary, particularly by the fact it took place under the pretext of protesting against the mapping of the local government areas in Akwa Ibom State.

“Nevertheless, We are constrained to restrain ourselves from taking laws into our hands in defence to state authorities, with the hope that the Akwa Ibom State Government will rise to the occasion and stem further attack by the people of Eastern Obolo.

“Also, return normalcy to the affected area, cause the people displaced to return to their homes and continue with their normal daily activities without any fear of further molestations and attacks.

“As a matter of urgency, station adequate security personnel in Ikot Akpan Udo village and environs in order to stem further invasion.

“Identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators and the agents of the wanton killings and destruction in Ikot Akpan Udo village to deter a recurrence,” he added.

