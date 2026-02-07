Group Seek Clarification On US Troops In Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has requested for clarifications over the presence of US troops in Nigeria. The group expressed concern for the safety of Muslim leaders in particular and the sovereignty of Nigeria in general.

It interrogated the US goal of protecting Nigerian Christians and also called on Nigerian leaders to take hold of the nation’s destiny. This was contained in a statement sent to Saturday Telegraph yesterday by the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement read in part: ‎‎ “The United States of America confirmed three days ago that its troops were already on ground in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government also confirmed this later on the same day although the Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa, later said they were ‘not combat forces.

“MURIC considers this development as an over reach and the secrecy surrounding US troop deployment to Nigeria disturbing.

“While we welcome cooperation between Nigeria and the US in the fight against terrorism, we do not think US boots on ground is necessary.

“In the first place, we regard it as a discriminatory and selective response of the US to the question of religious persecution in Nigeria. “We assert that there is nothing like Christian genocide in Nigeria.