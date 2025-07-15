Group Salutes ‘The Patriots’ On Its Mission To Rescue Nigeria

A non-governmental organization, The Rebirth Group (TRG), has described the recent summit convened by The Patriots and led by Emeka Anyaoku as a historic effort aimed at steering Nigeria away from the brink of collapse.

In a press release signed by the group’s Director of Media, Information and Strategy, Dr. Abiola Ajibola, TRG praised the summit titled “The Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy”, commending The Patriots for creating a platform to deliberate on Nigeria’s future and the need for urgent reforms.

The summit, originally scheduled to commence on Tuesday, July 15, was postponed to Wednesday, July 16, in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was buried in Daura on Tuesday.

Quoting the group’s Convener, Deacon Owolabi Oladejo, the statement described the summit holding in Abuja as “further evidence that Nigeria needs redirection to guarantee a meaningful future.”

“The efforts of The Patriots align with concerns shared by many patriotic Nigerians, including TRG, over the state of the nation and the urgent need for action,” Oladejo said.

He stressed that Nigeria must “rise above decades of dysfunction and embrace true federalism through restructuring into autonomous regions.” According to him, only such a step can bring peace, equity, and sustainable development to all parts of the country.

TRG called on well-meaning Nigerians, civic organizations, and leaders of conscience to join forces with The Patriots and other like-minded groups in seizing this historic opportunity to build a just, inclusive, and prosperous future for generations to come.

“To secure lasting peace and progress,” the statement read, “TRG firmly believes Nigeria must be restructured into autonomous regions governed by the principles of inclusivity, cooperative governance, and meritocracy.”

As part of the effort to institutionalize reform, TRG urged the Federal Government to establish a National Rebirth Commission (NRC) — an independent coordinating body tasked with harmonizing various ethnic and regional initiatives and providing a structured, inclusive platform for negotiating Nigeria’s constitutional rebirth.

TRG further proposed that the NRC be empowered to coordinate six key sub-agencies and committees, including: Truth, Reconciliation, Unity & Equity, Boundary Delineation & Regional Structuring, Constitutional Drafting & Review, Referendum Management and National Transition & Implementation Planning.

The Rebirth Group describes itself as a coalition of professionals, leaders of thought, and patriots committed to the emergence of a restructured Nigeria founded on justice, equity, and inclusive governance.