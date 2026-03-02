Group Salutes CCB For Inviting Justice Tsoho

Opposition Watch Nigeria (OWN) yesterday hailed the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)’s invitation of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice John Tsoho over allegations of undeclared accounts and age falsification.

On Friday, the group called for Justice Tsoho’s investigation by the CCB and possible prosecution by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over the allegations.

In a statement by Media Coordinator Aisha Bello, OWN said:“No individual, regardless of their position in the temple of justice, is above the laws of the land.”

It noted that investigative reports by an online publication alleged that Justice Tsoho operated at least four undeclared accounts, which is a violation of the code of conduct for public officers.

The group stated that by acceding to the demands of the public for a thorough probe, the CCB has sent a clear message that the era of ‘judicial untouchables’ is coming to an end.