Group Restates Commitment To Deepening Pact With Chinese Business Leaders

The Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and China as part of efforts to drive Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic.

Tegbe who stated this at a media briefing, highlighted NCSP’s role as a critical enabler, fostering productive partnerships between Nigerian stakeholders and Chinese business leaders.

He highlighted NCSP’s ongoing commitment to coordinating investments, facilitating stakeholder engagements, and ensuring due diligence to guarantee that Nigeria-China collaborations yield tangible, long-term benefits.

He reiterated NCSP’s mandate to steer the implementation of projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), while also pursuing additional partnerships beyond the formal agreements.

“Our focus is to ensure that Nigeria not only implements FOCAC projects efficiently but also leverages Chinese expertise, technology, and financing to reactivate Nigeria’s manufacturing and industrial sectors,” Tegbe stated.

“We are paving the way for Nigerian products to gain access to Chinese and broader Asian markets while accelerating the execution of strategic, gamechanging national development projects later this year,” he added.