Group Restates Commitment To Celebrate, Empower Teachers

A group, under the aegis of the 1 Million Teachers, has reiterated its commitment as an organisation to empowering teachers globally, as it officially unveiled one of the most transformative educational events not just in Nigeria, but also on the African continent, and in the world at large.

According to the Director of Strategic Partnerships, 1 Million Teachers/Convener, “Let There Be Teachers Conference 2025,” Mr Oluwaseyi Anifowose, no fewer than 60,000 teachers would during the event slated for September, gather at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos to celebrate their role, reaffirm their commitment, and make history.

He stated that the ‘Let There Be Teachers Conference 2025,’ is not merely a conference; but it is a movement, a bold and collective step to redefine the teaching profession, restore its dignity, and reposition teachers as the cornerstone of quality education and national development.

“We are proud to announce that this event will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of teachers in one location – a powerful statement to the world that teachers truly matter,” he noted. He added that they are doing this because, according to the National Policy on Education (2014), “no educational system may rise above the quality of its teachers.” Anifowose stressed:

“So, we are doing this because we believe that the future of our nation depends largely on the quality and commitment of those who stand in front of our classrooms to teach. Again, because the truth is that you cannot fix learning outcomes without fixing the status of the teacher.

And, because we believe that the people who shape all other professions deserve to be celebrated, empowered, motivated and equipped. “We are also excited to share with you that the Lagos State Government has officially approved the participation of all public-school teachers in Lagos, and we are currently engaging NUT, APEN, NAPPS, AFED and other associations in mobilising educators from the private sector.”

The high points of the conference are the keynote address by the Minister of Education, and other national and international education leaders; panel sessions on trailblazing teachers, and education policy and leadership; as well as the 1MT Blackbelt graduation aimed at celebrating some of the most passionate educators in the country.

Others, according to him, are award ceremonies, exhibitions, a digital resource fair, and a “call to action” for a teacher-led education policy reform; as well as music, art and cultural shows.

Speaking further on the event, Anifowose added: “This is not just about breaking records. It is about breaking barriers; it is about challenging the status quo, disambiguating societal perception, and raising the bar and a new banner for teachers in Nigeria.

It is about raising a new generation of teachers that have the capacity to illuminate the mind, inspire change and transform generations, one child per time. “We are, therefore, calling on all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, NGOs, the media, the international community to come on board and support this historic effort.

To our teachers, this conference is for you as you are not invisible and forgotten. You are the soul of our nation. You are the silent architects of the world.” He, however, described teachers as not merely educators, but revolutionaries; creators of possibilities, leaders of change, builders of dreams, and the unseen hands shaping the future.

