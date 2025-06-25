Group Rescues 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Disfigured By Guardian In Imo

Share

Human rights group, Stand For Humanity Foundation, has rescued 13-year-old Favour Nuhu, after her guardian, Mrs. Joyce Onyinye, 30, allegedly caused an impairment on her right eye.

Founder Chidiebube Okeoma, reported that the girl is now admitted at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital for full medical care.

Initial examination confirms she has lost sight in the injured eye. Favour told the police that her guardian caused the injury using a laptop cord.

The Foundation acted after seeing a viral social media video where the girl, fearing further beatings, described abuse by her “madam.”

Following the video, tipsters led the group and police to the guardian’s Owerri residence, but the pair had left. They were later found at police headquarters.

While the guardian admitted to beating Favour, she denied causing the eye damage.

Police issued a medical order, allowing the Foundation to enroll Favour in Imo State’s free healthcare scheme for vulnerable children. She was immediately referred and admitted to the hospital.

