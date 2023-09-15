Group Renovates Oworo Primary School, Gifts Pupils Bags, Stationery

…Emphasises Public-Private Partnership, Reduction of Bureaucracy

As another academic session kicks off, Africa Education Aid For Development Network (AFEADEN), a non-governmental organisation, has presented a set of classrooms it renovated in Oworo Nursery and Primary School, Oworon- soki, Lagos, to the school management.

The school which was last renovated 10 years ago, is presently wearing a colourful look as pupils, teachers, parents and guardians are full of excitement and gratitude to AFEADEN for coming to their aid.

AFEADEN Founder, Mrs. Judith Obi-Ikpa, said earlier this year when she visited the school to donate books, she observed that the classrooms were in deplorable condition, as it was raining with the roofs leaking and the pupils were at a corner trying to avoid being drenched from the leaking roofs.

Her observation she said, motivated her to swing into action which made way for the realisation of the renovated classes for a conducive learning environment, the distribution of stationery and the donation of about 200 school bags to 200 pupils whom the school identified to have resumed this session without any bag.

Obi-Ikpa who appreciated donors and volunteers for making the projects possible, said the donations are part of the NGO’s vision of ensuring conducive learning environment and ensuring pupils/students enroll and stay in school. Also speaking, AFEADEN Project Manager, Mr. Chijindum Ikpa, appreciated the opportunity to give to the society.

“We are happy that we can give this much to the society. We are grateful to AFEADEN, our amazing partners and volunteers for the opportunity. We are happy to do this for the students, that is what we are about and that is what love is about. As the almighty keeps blessing us we will keep doing more,” Ikpa stated.

Head teacher of Oworo Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Olufunke Ade- ola Oyalabu, expressed gratitude to AF- EADEN for making her smile as well as the pupils and their parents. “AFEADEN has made the children happy and not only me.

When the school resumed and the children saw the classrooms, they rejoiced and said ‘our school is fine.’ We really appreciate that the NGO deemed it fit to give the school a face lift,” Oyalabu stated.