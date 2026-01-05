Group Renames Advocacy For Adeola’s Governorship Bid

A political advocacy group championing the emergence of a governor from Ogun West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections has formally changed its name to align with the governorship ambition of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi.

The group, formerly known as Ogun West for Governor Political Action Group, has now adopted the name “Ogun West for Yayi Political Action Movement (OWYPAM)”, a move it said was aimed at providing focused and unambiguous support for Adeola, whom it described as the most popular aspirant from the district with growing acceptance across Ogun State.

Yayi, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, Ogun State in the 10th Assembly, is the Chairman, Senate Committee of Appropriation.

The decision of the group was formally unveiled over the weekend by the leadership of the group, under the coordination of Sunday Odunaro, at a strategic meeting with Hon. Kayode Oladele, a prominent APC leader in Ogun State and the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

According to Odunaro, the name change became necessary in order to consolidate support around a single aspirant from Ogun West, noting that the district, which is yet to produce a governor since the creation of Ogun State over three decades ago, cannot afford internal divisions.