Group Rejects Sayawa Chiefdom Headquarters In Tafawa Balewa

The Tunturi Development Association (TDA) has criticised the Bauchi State Government’s decision to site the headquarters of the Sayawa Chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa.

Chairman Inuwa Abdullahi and Secretary Jibrin Pholantulu urged Governor Bala Mohammed to re-visit the recommendations made by various committees of inquiries set up since 1991 over the issue.

The association said siting the headquarters of the planned Sayawa Chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa is a monumental mistake and a recipe for sowing a new seed of discord between the peace-loving communities of Bula district and Sayawa residents of Tafawa Balewa.

However, the group said it is not opposed to the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom, but opposed to establishing the headquarters in Tafawa Balewa, saying many lives and property were lost from 1978 to 2010 but no culprit was ever convicted.

