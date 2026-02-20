Group Rejects N’Assembly’s Amended Electoral Law

A group, the Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) yesterday, condemned the decision of the House of Representatives to reverse its earlier commitment to real-time electronic transmission of election results and aligned with the Senate’s version.

In a statement signed in Abuja, by Olawale Okunniyi, Head, National Secretariat for the group, said the action of the National Assembly was not a technical adjustment but rather, a political choice to stand against the will of the people of Nigeria.

Describing the action of the lawmakers as legislative regression, the Movement for Credible Elections warned that this development could imperil public trust in the 2027 elections before the first ballot would even be cast, if left uncorrected, saying that it risks igniting another crisis of legitimacy that would not be resolved by rhetorics thereafter.

The group wondered why the members of the National Assembly should opt for dis- cretion, conditionality, and loopholes in the electoral law, when Nigerians demanded certainty, clarity, and mandatory safeguards to protect their votes in the forthcoming elections.

The MCE therefore, demanded mandatory real-time electronic transmission from polling units, threatening that this time, ambiguity in the electoral law would not pass unchallenged.

The statement reads: “The Movement for Credible Elections condemns, without reservation, the decision of the House of Representatives to reverse its earlier commitment to real-time electronic transmission of election results and align itself with the Senate’s weakened, ambiguity-laden text.

Let us be clear- this was not a technical adjustment. It was a political choice to stand against the will of the people.