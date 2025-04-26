Group Rejects Imposition Of Candidate In Lagos LCDA

Share

As the 2025 local government elections in Lagos State approach, the Ojokoro Progressives League, a political group within Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has strongly condemned alleged attempts by certain party leaders to impose a candidate on the people.

The group warned that such actions could lead to disastrous consequences for the party’s performance in the upcoming elections.

In a statement released on Friday, the group’s president, Mr Oluwasegun Adewale, expressed the outrage of party members, particularly the youth, over the purported endorsement of Mobolaji Sanusi as the consensus candidate.

According to him, no meeting was held with stakeholders in Ojokoro LCDA where such a decision was discussed or agreed upon.

Adewale further alleged that a prominent political figure in the state is backing Sanusi’s candidacy, a move he described as unacceptable and undemocratic.

He disclosed that two meetings involving all APC aspirants in the LCDA were held, the most recent on Wednesday, April 23.

He pointed out that Sanusi had not attended any of these meetings, describing his absence as a mark of disrespect to the party’s structure in Ojokoro.

“The APC’s electoral reward system is flawed, skewed, and unbalanced.

“This same system contributed to President Bola Tinubu’s defeat in Lagos during the 2023 presidential election, due to the failure of party leaders to uphold fairness and internal democracy,” Adewale said.

He reminded party members that after the 2023 electoral setback, a consensus emerged within the party that loyal, hardworking members should be duly rewarded to strengthen unity and commitment across all levels.

